She's still got it

Carol Vorderman took to Twitter yesterday after she had her hair done to ask the opinion of her followers.

Showing off her revamped locks, the former Countdown star, 58, posed in a pair of tight leather trousers and a figure hugging white jumper as she rocked her new, blonder barnet.

Captioning the images, she penned: ‘Do you like my new hair…Cos I do…’

Unfortunately for Carol, the majority of her fans totally overlooked her hairdo, instead hinting that they couldn’t keep their eyes off of her curvaceous figure.

One wrote: ‘Sorry did you say you had you hair done, bit distracted with the rest of you :),’ while another added: ‘Sorry Carol no matter how hard I try I can’t seem to get my eyes to go high enough to see you hair, there’s too many distractions.’

A third chipped in to simply comment: ‘Wow what a body..!’

The telly maths wiz recently revealed the secret behind her fab figure, opening up to Lorraine Kelly as part of ITV’s Body Confidential series earlier this year.

Super-smart Vorders who is no stranger to showcasing her frame in a variety of form-fitting looks, said she does over 20,000 squats a year!

‘In terms of squats, or the equivalent of squats, I probably do over 20,000 a year… that’s a lot.’

She also credited hiking and walking 12-20 miles twice a week for helping her stay in shape.

‘I haven’t weighed myself since 1999. I don’t actually know how much I weigh and I don’t care because I go on my dress size, thank god for lycra!

‘I’m probably about a size 8 to 9 at the moment. I’ve always had a small waist, I think I’m about 25 inches around my waist. If I put on a bit of weight, I know I have, and I go up to a size 11.

‘A larger size 10, that’s kind of my boundary for where I’m happy.’