Carol's picture was flooded with adoring compliments

Carol Vorderman looked sensational last night as she pulled out all the style stops for a glamorous event.

The former Countdown host, 58, happily showed off the striking look with her 43,900 Instagram followers, sharing two snaps of herself in the outfit.

She was dressed to impress in a clinging metallic silver gown that featured a daring thigh split and elegant one shoulder neckline.

Carol teamed the glamorous look with a pair of red strappy heels.

The TV star said she was ‘shattered’ but looked far from it in the shot that was soon flooded with adoring comments.

She captioned it, ‘Shattered, over tired but laughing… Thank you for letting me wriggle into tthis dress @Johncharlesuk and @Marcellastylist.’

‘Wow gorgeous Carol,’ one fan remarked, while another commented, ‘And she’s back!’

A third said, ‘Wow. You look amazing!’

Carol’s outing comes after Amanda Holden praised the entertainer’s bum.

Amanda joked that she would love to ‘bite’ Carol’s behind after winning the infamous Rear of the Year Award this year.

Carol won in 2011 and 2014, making her the first woman to win twice.

“Yes – gosh – I beat Carol Vorderman,” Amanda said. “She’s won it quite a lot. She’s got a bum you can really bite.”

Maths whizz Carol recently revealed the secret to her enviable figure, telling Lorraine Kelly that she does thousand of squats.

She told the TV presenter, “In terms of squats, or the equivalent of squats, I probably do over 20,000 a year… that’s a lot.”

Carol also credited hiking and walking 12-20 miles twice a week for helping her stay in shape.

“I haven’t weighed myself since 1999,” she went on. “I don’t actually know how much I weigh and I don’t care because I go on my dress size, thank god for lycra!

“I’m probably about a size 8 to 9 at the moment. I’ve always had a small waist. I think I’m about 25 inches around my waist. If I put on a bit of weight, I know I have, and I go up to a size 11.

“A larger size 10, that’s kind of my boundary for where I’m happy.”

We think you look great, Carol!