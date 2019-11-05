Go on, Caz!

Countdown star Carol Vorderman stunned fans as she took to social media to share her latest sizzling hot snap.

The maths wiz regularly wows her social media followers with stunning selfies and today was no exception.

Carol Tweeted, ‘Going for the “leatherette” look for dinner tonight 🤔,’ along side a cheeky mirror selfie, in which she can be seen rocking what looks like a skin tight leather cat suit while flashing a smile from behind a curtain of her long blonde hair.

As per usual, loads of the Cambridge University graduate’s admirers quickly responded to the upload, going weak at the knees over Carol’s edgy outfit.

‘Just when I thought you couldn’t look any better you come up with an outfit like this. OMG you are absolutely stunning. Have a wonderful night,’ one swooned.

‘Oh Carol 😍,’ another gushed, while a third chipped in, ‘Knockout look, absolutely fantastic.’

A fourth comment read, ‘Phwoar!! More Vorders…more please!’

This comes after Carol opened up about the struggles she endured during her childhood after her father cheated on her mother.

Candidly writing about the tough times for The Mirror, she explained, “My dad had had an affair while [my mum] was pregnant with me and they’d separated when I was about two weeks old, so she moved back to Wales with us.

“I shared a bed with my mum until I was nine, as there were four of us in one bedroom. There was no central heating, you’d put another jumper on.

“Every Sunday night, mum would put money in the meter to have one tub of hot water. The question was always, ‘Who’s having first water?’ Usually it was me, as I was the little one, then my brother, mother and sister.”

“Afterwards you’d be wrapped in a towel and run towards the gas fire. Normally we’d only have one bar on, but on bath night all three would be on.”