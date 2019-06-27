'OMG vorders you look incredible more please,' one excited follower replied

Carol Vorderman has delighted her fans with a rare bikini snap as she enjoyed the sunshine today.

Gearing up for an even warmer weekend ahead, the 58-year-old presenter has already broken out the itsy bitsy bikinis.

And never one to shy away from teasing her fans with selfies, the body-confident former Countdown presenter proudly posted a shot of herself modelling a design that featured the famous Welsh dragon.

She’s staring intently into the camera as she poses in front of a mirror in the red and white bikini top.

Carol, who recently joined BBC Radio Wales full time, captioned the hot shot: ‘This weekend’s uniform? # Heatwave #Wales.’

Of course it wasn’t long before her thousands of fans inundated the picture with compliments.

‘Bloody hell sis !! Looking like fire,’ one wrote, while another shared, ‘Absolutely ding dong.’

‘OMG vorders you look incredible more please,’ said a third.

It’s not the first time this year Carol’s impressive figure has caught her fans’ attention – the maths whizz recently found herself responding to reports she’d got herself a Kardashian-style rear after stepping out in a variety of curve-enhancing skintight trousers.

Carol, who won Rear of the Year in 2011 and 2014, insisted that it’s all natural and she hasn’t had any surgery.

‘I promise I haven’t had bottom implants,’ she told the Mail Online.

‘It’s the same old bottom. In my family, loads of us have it: the Vorderman A**e,’ she continued.

‘My daughter Katie has it. My nephew has it. We’re all sticky-out-bottom people.’