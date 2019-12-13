Caroline Flack arrested for assault after ‘beating’ boyfriend Lewis Burton

Caroline Flack has been arrested for assault.

The Love Island presenter was arrested and charged with assault after an alleged late-night argument with her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The incident took place in the early hours of yesterday morning after the couple were seen leaving a London restaurant on Wednesday evening following an ITV business meeting.

The Met Police confirmed the news, releasing a statement to explain that the ITV presenter had been charged after police officers were called to a domestic disturbance.

The star’s boyfriend Lewis was not seriously injured but did require medical treatment after suffering from minor injuries.

‘Caroline Flack of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating,’ said the statement.

‘She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

‘This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted.

‘He was not seriously injured.’

Caroline and Lewis started seeing each other earlier this year, going public with their relationship and making it official back in August.

The pair took to Instagram with a loved up photo of them laughing in the sun while cosying up to each other.

The Love Island host shared another sweet photo of the pair just weeks before the incident took place, showing them enjoying their time in London’s Christmassy Winter Wonderland theme park.

Caroline is set to head out to South Africa’s Cape Town in January to host the new series of Love Island, the first ever winter version of the matchmaking series.

“The new Winter Love Island will launch the second week of January,” an insider told MailOnline.

“Bosses are still deciding on the final date but it is thought to be 8th January – a week after staff arrive in South Africa.”

“It has been decided that the show will run six weeks instead of the usual eight,” they added.

“The new cast of singletons fly out just days before the launch but bosses work with test Islanders to uncover the best spots in the villa to create drama.”