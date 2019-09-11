Caroline Flack shows off killer body in skimpy white bikini

Blimey, Caz!

Love Island host Caroline Flack took to Instagram last night to share a sizzling bikini snap with her 2.3 million followers.

The 39-year-old telly star provided fans with a dose of serious summer vibes as she flaunted her sun kissed skin and killer curves in a tiny white two-piece.

Perching on a rock and flashing a toothy grin for the camera, Caz can be seen rocking a pair of huge hoop earrings with her golden brown locks swept back into a low up-do and her toenails painted to match her swimming attire.

Captioning the image, the toned TV babe reminisced on sunnier and happier times.

‘Sometimes there are days you want to go back to and do again because they were where you felt most happy and most strong,’ she wrote.

‘This was one of mine. Sitting on a rock. Getting a suntan and probably about to have a glass of rose.’

As per usual, the hella hot upload raked in hordes of complimentary comments from Caroline’s admirers.

One swooned: ‘Stunning as ever 😍😍😍😍,’ while a second piped up to add: ‘The most perfect body on planet earth.’

Meanwhile, another suggested that the Love Island presenter herself should appear in the iconic Spanish villa, saying: ‘YOU should be on love island 😍🌴.’

Unlucky in love Flack recently revealed that she almost gave up her glimmering on screen career in the name of love.

Speaking about an unnamed ex, she explained how she had offered to give up work in order to make him stay in her life.

Speaking on Kathy Burke’s All Woman, Caroline, who is currently loved up with tennis pro Lewis Burton, said: ‘There has been a point where I did say the words “I’ll stop working, don’t leave me” because he was gonna leave.’

Continuing, she confessed that in spite of her offer to throw her success away for her beau, he left her anyway.

‘‘I said to myself, why am I saying that? You’re sacrificing everything you do for him, because I really don’t want him to go, I don’t want him to leave but he left.

‘Thank god I didn’t give up my job.’