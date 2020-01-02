Lewis Burton claims it's predominately the Love Island host's blood

A gruesome image of the scene after Caroline Flack allegedly assaulted her boyfriend with a lamp has emerged.

The image, obtained by The Sun, shows the Love Island host’s bed and carpet at her north London flat, covered in blood.

Caroline appeared in court last week accused of inflicting a “significant” head injury on Lewis Burton in a scene which police likened to a “horror movie”.

However, Lewis, who is standing by his “harmless” girlfriend, took to social media to defend her and insisted it’s not his blood.

He wrote: “B******t this isn’t my blood and I didn’t get hit over the head with a lamp. Can everyone stop now?

“I love this girl more than anything, no one knows what’s going on or what’s happened. She’s f**king harmless and the most amazing person I have ever met.”

The blood splattered across the bedroom in the picture, is actually Caroline’s blood, according to a source.

They told The Sun: “There is heaps of blood, but it’s not all from Lewis. Most of it was from Caroline’s injury after she smashed a glass and she was bleeding quite a lot from that.

“Things got very out of hand and no one is denying that. But Lewis was not the only one who was bleeding so it’s important to keep that in mind.”

Caroline has denied the assault and a trial is set for March 4. Her bail conditions mean she cannot contact Lewis, and she’s been advised to stay off social media, however she went on to Instagram to send her followers a heartfelt message and wish them a Merry Christmas.

In the post, she added: “This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own… I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with.

“I’m taking some time out to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I’ve got myself into to. I have nothing but love to give and best wishes for everyone.”