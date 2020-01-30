The presenter hit out on Instagram

Caroline Flack has broken her social media silence and vowed ‘I will speak today’ after it was reported she’d split with Lewis Burton.

The Love Island presenter wrote on her Instagram story, “I’m going to speak today… mine and my families life is no longer up for entertainment and gossip.”

It comes after claims that she and her boyfriend Lewis have split ahead of her trial for alleged assault.

A source told The Sun, “The communication ban and distance between them over Christmas and New Year has done Lewis good.

“He is ready to move on with his life now.

“Lewis is single again and ready to get back out there on the dating scene.

They added, “He has been thinking about going on dates and it would be fair to say he has put the feelers out there.

“He’s definitely got his eye on someone else already and been flirting with her over messages. He is letting her know he’s ready when she is.”

However, the 27-year-old tennis coach denied the claims, sharing a picture with Caroline with the caption, “We ain’t split,” alongside a heart emoji, and added, “Can’t wait to see you.”

The pair are currently banned from seeing each other after Caroline was arrested in December after allegedly hitting Lewis over the head with a lamp while he slept at her flat in Islington, North London.

A court heard that one police officer “likened the scene to a horror movie”.

The alleged attack is said to have happened after Caroline found texts on his phone and thought he was cheating on her.

After the arrest, she stepped down from Love Island, with Laura Whitmore replacing her.