Caroline Flack has spoken out about her concerns surrounding starting a family.

The Love Island host, who has had a string of high profile relationships, has revealed that she is concerned about leaving it too late to have children.

The TV presenter recently took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she is currently in a relationship with pro tennis player Lewis Burton.

And it seems that she is thinking about a future with the 27-year-old, opening up a recent interview about when she thinks the right time might be to have a baby.

Speaking on new Channel 4 show Kathy Burke’s All Woman, the 39-year-old admitted that is worrying about having children now that she is approaching her 40s.

‘I’ve kind of always put work first,’ she said. ‘Wake up in the morning, go to work, come home — just like my boyfriend has.

‘I’m scared it’s going to get too late where I’ve wanted to go, “Right, maybe slow down, think about having kids and maybe think about settling down,” but I’ve never had that.

‘I feel guilty for it sometimes,’ she added, ‘I feel like maybe I’m being selfish.’

The Love Island beauty then opened up on being single, explaining that she didn’t feel the need to be in a relationship to make her happy in life.

‘When you’re on your own, you’re more powerful because you’re not relying on someone else,’ she said.

‘So it’s actually more of a powerful thing to be single,’ she added.

‘And when you’re single and happy, that is when you feel at your best.’

The TV was recently engaged to be married to The Apprentice star Andrew Brady, but split from him last year.

She also recently opened up on the prospect of appearing as a contestant on a reality TV show, saying she wouldn’t do it because it reduces her chances of becoming a wife.

Speaking to former islander Kem Cetinay and presenter Arielle Free on the Love Island podcast, Caroline admitted: ‘I worked on the Jungle for two years hosting the ITV2 spin-off show and I can safely say you would not get me in there.

‘I’d probably be voted out first night. I’m not very good with creepy-crawlies, water or heights.’

She added: ‘The more reality TV I do, the less of a potential wife I’d become.