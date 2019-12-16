Caroline Flack’s ex-boyfriend Andrew Brady has shared an NDA that bans him from discussing their relationship.

The Love Island presenter split and former Apprentice star Andrew, who had previously been engaged to each other, split late last year.

And now Andrew has shared a non-disclosure agreement dating back to last spring, just days after Caroline was arrested.

The Love Island host was arrested late last week after being charged with assault following an altercation with current boyfriend Lewis Burton.

It was reported that Lewis was left with minor injuries, after a statement from the Met Police read, ‘Caroline Flack of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating.

‘She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

‘This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted.

‘He was not seriously injured.’

And now the star’s ex-fiancé has shared an NDA that dates back to March 2018, while the pair were still together, alongside a caption that reads, ‘#abusehasnogender’.

It read, ‘Due to the nature of your relationship, you may have access to certain confidential and private information relating to [blank] of [blank] members of her relatives, friends, dependants and affiliates.’

There were a number of issues that Andrew was banned from discussing publicly, including, ‘Information relating to the private life and family affairs of a Protected Party,

‘Information relating to the financial interests and business activities of a Protected party,

‘Any photographs, recordings or similar media developed during the Appointment’.

The agreement also states that Andrew is banned from sharing ‘the existence of this Letter’.

A source told Metro.co.uk that Andrew was “perfectly happy to sign a confidentiality agreement. The fact that he signed the agreement is confidential as is its content”.

Just last month, the former Apprentice contestant posted an Instagram story to mark one year since he and Caroline had split.

‘It’s exactly a year tomorrow (29/11/18) since I left a very toxic relationship and got away,’ Andrew reportedly wrote on his story.

‘Leaving probably saved my life.’