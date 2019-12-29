Caroline Flack flees to LA to ‘clear her head’ ahead of assault trial

Caroline Flack has flown to LA ahead of her assault trial.

The Love Island presenter, who recently stepped down from hosting the upcoming sixth series of the popular matchmaking show, has reportedly flown off to LA to ‘clear her head’ while she prepares for her upcoming assault trial.

Caroline has gone through a tough few weeks recently after she was arrested for assault following an altercation with her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The TV presenter’s trial has been set to take place on 4th March, so Caroline has reportedly taken to the US to “spend time away from the limelight”, after apparently confessing that she feels “trapped” in the UK.

“Caroline feels trapped in the UK,” a source told The Sun. “She can’t see or communicate with Lewis but she also doesn’t want to return to her flat because her every move is documented by photographers.

“She’s driving herself mad, as she likes to be busy … she’s jetted to LA.

“Whenever she’s hit hard times, she’s always ‘found herself’ again in the mountains, away from the limelight,” the insider continued.

“She wants to feel the sunshine on her skin, do long hikes and clear her head.”

Caroline recently revealed that she will be ‘taking some time out‘, speaking out on social media and stating that she isn’t ‘going to be silenced‘.

‘Been advised not to go on social media,’ she wrote on her Instagram feed alongside a snap of her with a beaming smile, ‘but I wanted to say happy Christmas to everyone who has been so incredibly kind to me this year.

‘This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own,’ continued Caroline, ‘I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with.

‘I’m taking some time out,’ added Caroline, ‘to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I’ve got myself into to. I have nothing but love to give and best wishes for everyone ❤️’.