It’s been a dramatic week for Caroline Flack – after being arrested and charged with assault following a ‘private domestic incident’, she shocked Love Island fans by stepping down as host for the upcoming winter series.

But with next series, set in South Africa, due to start in just two weeks, producers have been left with the task of finding a new presenter.

A whole host of famous faces have been thrown into the mix, including Stacey Solomon and Rochelle Humes, but here’s who we think would be great replacements during Caroline’s break from the show.

Roman Kemp

After coming third on the recent series of I’m a Celebrity, there’s no denying 26-year-old Roman’s popularity with the British public. He’s got heaps of presenting experience, too, having hosted Capital FM’s Breakfast Show since 2017 – three years after joining the station. He’s nice to look at too, which always helps…

Maya Jama

Following the announcement Caroline would step down, fans took to social media in their drones to put Maya Jama forward for the job. Maya, 25, is thought to be the frontrunner for the job and a source told OK! that it would be a ‘dream role’ for her. There’s no doubt Radio 1 DJ Maya has what it takes to fill Caroline’s big shoes.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

Hear us out. They might not be official TV presenters but Cara, 28, and 27-year-old Nathan are the only Love Island champs still in a relationship. Not only that but in 2017 they became parents to son Freddie-George and earlier this year they tied the knot. If any couple are proof that the show works, it’s these two – and we think they’d be hilarious.

Gemma Collins

Of course, we couldn’t forget about The GC! The walking, talking meme was trending soon after Caroline’s statement, with fans begging ITV producers to give her a shot at the job. Whatever you think of the former TOWIE star, it’s safe to say Gemma would have everyone talking about Love Island even more than usual!