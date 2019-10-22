Caroline Flack named the most ‘dangerous’ celeb in the UK

Eeeek!

It has been revealed that Caroline Flack is the most dangerous UK celeb to search for on the internet.

According to cyber security firm McAfee, the Love Island host is the most likely star to put you at risk of online viruses.

Every year McAfee evaluates which celebrities produce the most results that could lead to malicious sites and those that could contain links to computer viruses and other dangerous content.

Flackers topped the list this time around ahead of Game Of Thrones actress Maisie Williams and talk show extraordinaire James Cordon.

Meanwhile, reality superstar Kim Kardashian has dropped to 26th place after being named last year’s most risky search.

Explaining why Caz is such a danger to web surfers, McAfee chief scientist Raj Samani said, “Caroline Flack has cemented herself as one of TV’s most sought-after hosts. After another year of Love Island dominating headlines in the UK, I’m not surprised she has topped this years’ list.

“People want to keep up to date with the latest pop culture and celebrity news at any time from any device.

“Often consumers put that speed and convenience over security by clicking on suspicious links that promise content featuring our favourite celebrities.

“Consumers need to think before they click to be sure that they are surfing to safe digital content and protecting themselves from cyber-security threats that may be used to infect their devices or steal their identity.”

McAfee also urged online users to stay well away from illegal streaming sites, explaining they are riddled with nasty viruses hidden within video files.