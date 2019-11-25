Caroline Flack poses naked in steamy bubble bath for red hot video

Go on, Flackers 🔥

It seems there is really is no moment that Caroline Flack won’t capture for Instagram- and tbh, we’re here for it.

The Love Island host left her followers in awe when she shared a sneaky video snippet of herself entirely naked in a steaming hot bubble bath.

As she stripped off for the raunchy shoot, Caz smouldered for the camera with a full face of mega glam make-up and held a glass of fizz in her foam covered hand.

Captioning the sizzling clip, the telly star cheekily penned, ‘I take baths really seriously…’

Naturally, Caroline’s masses of fans were stunned by the jaw dropping upload, bombarding the comment section with gushing compliments.

‘Good Lord 😍🔥🔥🔥,’ wrote one , while a second added, ‘UNREAL🔥.’

‘Whoa this is steamy 😍,’ chipped in a third.

Meanwhile one more naughty commenter joked, ‘I hope you’ve got your knickers on,’ with Caroline quipping back, ‘Do you wear knickers in the bath ?????????’

Of course, Caroline’s current beau Lewis Burton made sure to applaud his lady for the soapy snap, commenting, ‘Wow 🤯😍.’

Flack and the pro tennis player enjoyed a festive date night to London’s Winter Wonderland last week, sharing some loved up selfies to mark the occasion.

Posing side by side, the pair grinned in their matching hats as they spent a chilly evening at the huge Christmas market.

Caroline has also been busy jetting back and forth from South Africa in preparation for the first ever winter series of Love Island, set to launch in January.

Having shot some promo for the revamp of the smash hit dating show, Caroline made sure to spend some time out, heading to the Cape Town coast to do some penguin spotting.