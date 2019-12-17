Caroline Flack quits role as Love Island host following assault charge

Caroline Flack has quit her role as Winter Love Island host.

The longtime Love Island presenter, who has been hosting the hit ITV2 matchmaking show since the reboot started back in 2015, has quit her role as host for the series’ upcoming winter version.

The news comes after Caroline was charged with assault after an altercation with boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the presenter announced that she would be stepping down from the upcomins sixth series of the show that is meant to start in January.

The upcoming sixth run is to be the first ever winter version of the cult summer series.

‘Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly,’ said Caroline. ‘In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six.

‘I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.’

Addressing last week’s arrest, Caroline added, ‘There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life.

‘While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.’

‘And on a really personal level,’ continued Caroline, ‘I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life.

‘Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest.. but also from total strangers who send messages to me offering help and understanding…please know that I see them’.

Caroline also added a message to boyfriend Lewis, who reportedly required medical treatment after last week’s incident, but who Met Police said ‘was not seriously injured’, writing, ‘and my boyfriend Lewis… I love you x’.