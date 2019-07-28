WOW!

Caroline Flack has reportedly tripled her pay packet after signing a new three-year deal with ITV.

The Love Island host is said to have negotiated £1.2million for each year after bosses revealed the reality show will air twice a year from 2020.

Caroline will host the winter version, filmed in South Africa, as well as the original summer version, which will still take place in Majorca, Spain.

‘Caroline negotiates a good deal. She drove a hard bargain. It is thoroughly deserved and she is highly valued at ITV,’ a source told The Mirror.

‘Her fee for two months each year was £450,000 plus expenses but she’d only agree to commit to both series with a massive pay rise.

‘She has really risen up through the ranks at ITV and is a hit on Love Island.

‘She’s part of the furniture – the show wouldn’t be the same without her.’

Earlier this month it was announced that Love Island will have two series a year off the back of the 2019 series being the most watched for adults aged 16-34 across any channel.

The latest season saw a new record of more than six million viewers tune in across TV and devices. The final takes place tomorrow, with one couple leaving the villa in Majorca with £50,000.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions at ITV said: ‘Off the back of a record-breaking year, we’re delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule.

‘Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences. In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location.’