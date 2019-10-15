‘Sexy momma 😍😍😍😘’

Singer and actress Cassie Ventura stunned fans as she posed in nothing but a pair of fishnet tights for a sizzling pregnancy photo shoot.

The expectant mum took to Instagram to pose nearly naked in a pair of black stiletto heels and the skimpy tights stretched over her pregnancy bump, with her long black hair tactically positioned for some extra coverage.

Cassie, real name Casandra Elizabeth Ventura, raked in hordes of supportive comments from fans, with one gushing, ‘🔥🔥 Gorgeous 😍,’ while a second added, ‘Sexy momma 😍😍😍😘.’

‘Wow you’re beautiful! ♥️♥️♥️,’ a third chipped in.

Cassie, who dated rap legend P Diddy between 2007 and 2018, is expecting her first child with husband Alex Fine.

Cassie and the hunky personal trainer revealed that they were engaged via Instagram earlier this year.

In August, the pair shared a gorgeous silhouette snap of Alex down on one knee proposing to pregnant Cassie on the beach, against a stunning sun set.

Captioning the sweet image, fitness pro Alex penned, ‘This moment will always be so special to me. I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky! #mrsfine’

Alex is no stranger to posting mega cute tributes to his wife, and previously wrote her an open letter, detailing his promises to her as her partner and father to her unborn child.

‘I promise you that I will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you. I promise that you will never be alone.I promise that you will be loved beyond expectation and we will show our children how to be in a healthy relationship,’ he posted.

‘I promise to always come home with a great attitude and give our children and you undivided attention. I promise to always keep you and the child first nothing comes before you. I promise you will be showered in kisses and hugs every single day.

‘I promise that I will be the best father/baby daddy You two are my greatest loves I have and will ever have. I cannot wait for the rest of our lives together and to raise a beautiful happy child in our beautiful happy life. ❤️’