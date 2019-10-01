Cat Deeley has given fans a glimpse at life with her two adorable sons in some new videos uploaded to Instagram.

The TV presenter and husband Patrick Kielty are parents to sons Milo, three, and one-year-old James, and Cat, 48, usually keeps her family life pretty private.

But it seems she just couldn’t resist sharing a couple of clips of the boys playing in the autumn leaves.

Alongside one, Cat wrote, ‘These two troublemakers’ before adding two broken-hearted emojis. And fans loved the peek at Cat being mum to her boys, with one commenting, ‘Nothing better than playing in the leaves!! Even when you’re an “adult” LOL.’

Another said, ‘Oh my goodness. So beautiful.’ While a third added, ‘They are adorable.’

Cat previously opened up about the prospect of having another baby with Patrick, 48, and admitted that she thinks they’re done – for now!

‘I think I’m done,’ Cat told Closer. ‘I love my boys. I can’t believe how lucky I am to have them. I’m good, I think.’

But she also teased, ‘Ask me again in 12 months time! Being a working mum of two is kind of like a massive juggle, where you throw all the balls up in the air and you try to keep them all up there.’

Cat has been living across the pond in Los Angeles for 13 years but the So You Think You Can Dance host recently confessed that she and Patrick were considering moving home, for one horrifying reason.

Recalling a time when Patrick had taken Milo out for the morning but failed to return for several hours, Cat explained, ‘They had been in a Shake Shack in Century City Mall and there was a shooter scare. Everyone was either told to hide behind the counter or pushed into the loos. People were screaming and crying.

Cat added, ‘Milo is three. Something like that has happened to him. The gun laws in America are crazy.’