The first-ever celebrity Ex on The Beach line up has just got bigger - with the announcement of their celebrity exes!

As the new set of celebrity singles prepare to find love on Ex on The Beach, their exes will be waiting in the waves to stir things up.

But who will be in for a shock? Well, Joey Essex, Georgia Harrison, Lateysha Grace, Michael Griffit, Marissa Jade, Lorena Medina, Calum Best and Ashley McKenzie are the originals line up and there’s some jaws to be dropped!

The Tablet of Terror will be working overtime to shock with surprise evictions, unexpected dates and match-making aplenty and the first of the celebrity exes are here;

ELLIE BROWN

Geordie princess Ellie Brown was made famous by 2018’s series of Love island, the 21-year-old has had her fair share of relationships in the public-eye all of which have turned pretty sour.

Since her failed fling last year with Joey Essex, Ellie has been the definition of single and ready to mingle. But with her head remaining unturned since their split, Ellie says, “What me and Joey had was something special. I want to rekindle what we had. I’m definitely ready to be in love again.”

DAVID MCINTOSH

Ultimate hard man, David Mcintosh is a British TV personality, Actor, and Model. Following a string of romances with famous faces, he is renowned for his playboy reputation– most notably with Kelly Brook, David says, “I’m coming to the villa to show my romantic side”.

At the tender age of 16, David started training to become a Royal Marines Commando which is known to be the hardest and longest military training in the world. After serving in the most perilous conflict zones in the world such as the Gulf, Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia, surely a trip to the Villa will be a walk in the park for this real-life action man?

CHARLIE BRAKE

Suave socialite Charlie Brake is a Chelsea boy through and through who found fame on Love Island 2018 when he paired up with Ellie Brown. After exiting the villa together, Charlie secretly dumped Ellie following a huge row, leaving things bitter between the two to say the least…

How will Charlie fare when he swaps his London playground for troubled waters?

SOPHIE KASAEI

Northern lass Sophie Kasaei, 30, was catapulted onto our screens in 2011 as an original cast member of Geordie Shore. The out-spoken party girl was central to much of the show’s drama, providing viewers with countless Geor-dropping moments during her stint in the house.

Sophie can talk the back legs off a donkey but does she have the chat to hold her own in the Celebrity Ex on The Beach villa? No stranger to heartbreak, the world has watched on as Sophie loved and lost during several rollercoaster relationships, such as with DJ Joel Corry and most recently Jay Bigz. This time around, she has her love goggles on and is ready to grace our screens in search of ‘the one’.

TIFFANY POLLARD

Tiffany Pollard AKA HEAD B*TCH IN CHARGE is known for her countless reality show appearances and wild one-liners. An icon in her own right, Tiffany has had more TV fallouts and meme-able moments than most have in a lifetime.

Infamous for her diva tendencies, Tiffany will forever be the Queen, which launched a thousand David’s Dead memes. However, this time she is on the prowl for love and ALWAYS gets what she wants.

LOTAN CARTER

Commitment-phobe Lotan Carter loves the ladies but refuses to be tied down. Lotan is a literal Dreamboy as he tours the country donned in leopard print. He loves his party lifestyle, but his hectic schedule means he doesn’t have time for a relationship.

Will ladies’ man Lotan find the one or will this Dreamboy forever dance solo?

MILES NAZAIRE

Miles Nazaire is your classic Chelsea boy charmer, half-French and a real hit with the ladies, this chap has left a trail of broken hearts.

Since finding fame on MIC, Miles has been hailed as a young Johnny Depp look-a-like, which kick started his successful career as a model.

Despite being a certified heart-throb Miles has had his fair share of love loss, most notably when his ex-dramatically left him for his best friend, now that’s got to hurt…

Brand new Celebrity Ex on The Beach starts Tuesday, January 21st at 10pm on MTV.