Celebs Go Dating viewers spotted a major blunder during last night’s episode of the E4 dating show when they noticed Megan Barton Hanson’s hair colour CHANGING mid scene.

As Megan sat down with dating experts, Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson, eagle eyed fans of the programme noticed the former Love Island star’s hair style and shade suddenly change out of nowhere.

One moment, Megan’s hair was dark blonde with a small low bun and she was wearing a pair of large, silver hoop earrings.

Seconds later, the 25-year-old glamour model was rocking much blonder locks and her small brown bun had tripled in size.

Her earrings also seemingly disappeared half way through the conversation, while her outfit remained exactly the same.

Pointing out the awkward editing slip up, one fan Tweeted: ‘Love now Megan’s hair changed in the space of one sip of water…#CelebsGoDating,’ while another chipped in: ‘How comes Megans hair keeps changing one min its short and slick then big fluffy. #continuity #CelebsGoDating.’

Then a third penned: ‘Same scene and somehow Megan’s hair pops some extensions in 🤣🤣 #CelebsGoDating.’

Sharing two side by side comparison snaps of Megan’s miraculously transforming barnet, another viewer posted: ‘Why did Megans hair keep swapping from one style to another in ‘one scene’ 🙄🤦🏼♀️.’

Megan, who is taking part in Celebs Go Dating in the hopes of finding love, recently opened up about her sex life with ex boyfriend Wes Nelson.

The pair found romance after meeting on the 2018 series of Love Island, before calling time on their relationship earlier this year.

Confessing that the 21-year-old is a little lacklustre in the bedroom department, she told The Sun: ‘I don’t remember Wes really liking sex toys.

‘In fact he was pretty vanilla in the bedroom, he was only young though bless him, he’s got a lot to learn.

Baring all, ever-honest Megan continued:‘Whereas I love playing with sex toys, especially the rabbits. Women masturbating is nothing to be ashamed of, I feel like it’s such a taboo.’