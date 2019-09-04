This week celebrities have proven they're just like us when they had to face the dreaded back to school blues as they take part in the school run.

Holly Willoughby kick started her working week with the school run, but for This Morning co-star Rochelle, she’s had second thoughts about the school holidays being over.

Rochelle Humes is the latest celebrity to express her sadness at the school gates, when she uploaded a sweet snap of her holding her six-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai’s hand during the car journey.

Rochelle wrote, ‘Got a little lump a throat dropping my big girl off for her first day in year 2. Considering I was desperate for the summer holidays to be finished I actually feel quite sad about it, anyone else? ♥️ #backtoschool.’

And she’s not the only one, Davina McCall, replied, ‘Totally relate. House is feeling so quiet.’

Coleen Rooney saw off two of her kids, she uploaded a snap of them dressed in their smart uniforms and captioned it, ‘Good luck to all the kids going back to school this week. My boys go back today. Year 5 for Kai and year 2 for Klay.’

Meanwhile Ulkrika Johnson’s youngest son Malcolm, 11, was heading to secondary school, and she identifies the difficulties she faced as a youngster. She uploaded a snap and captioned it, ‘Little Man. Secondary School. One of life’s Rites of Passage and I want to hold your hand as you walk through it but this morning I had to let your hand go. Just because I found Secondary School hard; demoralising; tricky to navigate; impossible to grasp Maths; hard to decipher friendship groups; difficult to not be such a people-pleaser; painful to put my anxiety aside; challenging to assert myself. Doesn’t mean you will.

She added, ‘I know there will be difficult times. But fly, my darling, fly. Don’t be cool. Be you. #secondaryschool’

Loose Women’s Saira Khan had an inspirational message for her son. She uploaded a snap of him in his smart uniform and captioned it, ‘My son, in the words of one of my heroes , Nelson Mandela, go to school knowing that, “Education is the most powerful tool you can use to change the world” . Use it to have a kind heart, an open mind and your superpower to do good. Good Luck for your first day back at school.’

The staggered back to school days come as Holly was able to juggle This Morning around taking her son Chester, aged four, for his first day at school on Monday. She uploaded an adorable selfie and captioned it, ‘And he’s off… full of a whole host of emotions watching him walk through the classroom door… my baby is growing up… thank you @thismorning for moving heaven and earth so I could drop him off… that’s a day we will both never forget ❤️’