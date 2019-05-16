The former Big Brother star hit back at photoshop claims

Chanelle Hayes has always been known for her weight yo-yoing over the years.

And ever since giving birth to her sons Blakely, eight, and Frankie, one, the former Big Brother star, 31, has been open about her weight loss journey, often sharing her exercise regime and diets with her followers.

But Chanelle has now dropped FOUR dress sizes and shown off the results on Instagram, confessing she now feels comfortable enough to wear bright colours.

In the picture she shared on social media, Chanelle looked very glamorous wearing a red off-the-shoulder dresses, clinging to her slimmer frame – but purposely covering her arms, which she admitted being self-conscious about.

She completed the look with a pair of strappy black heels and a crocodile print clutch bag.

Along with the glam snap, she wrote: ‘So I haven’t felt comfortable to wear anything in a bright colour for a while but this week I WENT FOR IT!!!! Found a gorgeous dress at @femmeluxefinery and chose the red!! Loved it!!!’

‘I couldn’t decide whether to do a red lip or not but decided it may have been overkill so went with nude.

‘Anyway – it covered my arms which I was so glad about because even though I have lost weight from all over, my arms are the last place I seem to notice an inch loss difference.’

Chanelle was quick to preempt any trolls accusing her of altering the picture to make herself look thinner, and added: ‘(Also- I took this by door frame, skirting boards, door etc so it’s CLEAR that this pic is NOT photoshopped).’

Fans rushed to compliment the star on her weight loss, with one writing: ‘You can really see the impact of your hard work… looking fantastic. You should be really proud of yourself.’

Meanwhile, another gushed: ‘Looking fab – hard work pays off! Well done.’