Channing Tatum and Jessie J split after more than a year together

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have split.

The showbiz pair have reportedly been broken up for around a month after going their separate ways back in November.

According to a source who spoke to American magazine US Weekly, the former couple are no longer together but ended their relationship in an amicable way and have still remained friends after splitting.

“Channing and Jessie broke up about a month ago,” said the source. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

News broke of Channing and Jessie’s relationship last October, after the two had been seeing each other for a couple of months.

The pair were regularly seen out and about together and often appeared on each other’s social media channels.

21 Jump Street actor Channing gushed about chart topper Jessie on his social media, telling followers after watching his then-girlfriend in concert, ‘This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall.

‘Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.’

Channing and Jessie started seeing each other just months after the Magic Mike star split from wife of nine years Jenna Dewan.

The pair, who share six-year-old daughter Everly, confirmed their split back in March of last year, taking to their respective Instagram accounts to share a statement.

‘It feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for,’ they wrote in their statement.

‘We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,’ the pair revealed.

‘Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now’.

Jenna is now expecting her second child with new boyfriend Steve Kazee.