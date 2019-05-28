The reality TV star had to undergo an emergency C-section and was put to sleep

Chantelle Connelly gave birth to a baby boy early this morning, but still hasn’t met him yet.

The Geordie Shore star’s mum Allison revealed the reality TV star had welcomed a boy weighing 6lb 6oz.

But she said because her daughter had to undergo an emergency C-section and was put to sleep, she still hadn’t got to see him.

Allison wrote on Instagram: ‘My beautiful grandson born 6 minutes past. 6 weighs 6lb 6oz.

‘Chantelle doesn’t know he’s here yet had an emergency section she is still in theatre they had to put her to sleep she willl wake up to this beautiful little bundle (sic).’

Chantelle, who shot to fame after appearing on Geordie Shore in 2016, is still yet to announce the news herself.

The former party girl revealed she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Lee in September.

More: Here’s everything you need to know about the new Love Island cast

At the time, she wrote: ‘Over the moon to announce me and Lee are having a baby could not be more happier. Can’t wait for my little happy family.’

The reality star has been keen to keep her boyfriend out of the spotlight and little is known about him, but The Sun previously revealed he’s a convicted drug dealer.

More: Alesha Dixon reveals pregnancy news as she debuts baby bump on BGT

A source told the newspaper: ‘She’s been trying to keep his identity out of the limelight because he’s actually a convicted drug dealer – he was sentenced to seven years in jail in 2012 but got out early.’

Chantelle quit the MTV show after just one series when she fell out with Gaz Beadle and Chloe Ferry.

‘I left the show because I couldn’t stand living with two-faced people any longer,’ she told MTV at the time.

‘I find the house very snakey. I feel like I was the only one in the house that was real. If I had something to say to someone, I’d be the first to say it to their face.

‘Everyone else in that house seemed to have a problem doing that. It was all Chinese whispers instead of approaching us.’