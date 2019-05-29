The reality star gave birth on Tuesday morning

Chantelle Connelly’s mum has shared the first picture of the reality TV star’s newborn – and insisted her daughter gave her permission to reveal the happy news on social media.

Allison Connelly, who was with her daughter for the birth, posted a sweet snap of the little boy holding onto her finger.

The picture of the tot comes a day after she was also first to reveal Geordie Shore star Chantelle had given birth, but hadn’t yet met the little one because she had to undergo an emergency C-section and was put to sleep.

Chantelle is still yet to comment on the birth herself.

Alongside the post, Allison insisted that her daughter gave her permission to announce the news – even though she was asleep.

MORE: Jemma Lucy showcases post-baby body in crop top three days after giving birth to baby girl

She said: ‘To all you lovely people thank you for the lovely comments and to the very few of u who have sent negative comments please mind your own business stop looking at my post’s if they r gonna bother yous that much.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘My daughter was rushed into theatre and put to sleep just 5 minutes after she was given the epidural.

‘B 4 she went into theatre I was told off her to announce the birth time and weight of our beautiful little baby as soon as we were told he was ok so please will yous just let us enjoy and celebrate the birth of our beautiful little boy (sic).’

MORE: Cheryl teases fans with snippet of new single

The previous day mum Allison revealed her grandson had been born just after 6am.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘My beautiful grandson born 6 minutes past. 6 weighs 6lb 6oz. Chantelle doesn’t know he’s here yet had an emergency section she is still in theatre they had to put her to sleep she wl wake up to this beautiful little bundle.’

But the post was soon inundated with messages criticising the announcement, with one replying: ‘Should this not be Chantelle’s place to announce when she comes round?’

While a second wrote, ‘Terrible. I’d be devastated if my mum did that to me!’