The former Celebrity Big Brother married couple are still friends

Chantelle Houghton and Samuel Preston were everyone’s favourite celebrity couple at one time.

The reality star and the Ordinary Boys singer met on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006 and married soon after. But their whirlwind romance didn’t last long and they split after less than a year.

However, 13 years on, it seems Chantelle and Preston are very much still friends, as she has written a cute post about her ex-husband.

Sharing an old picture on her Instagram, she wrote: “Monday bants with your ex husband, I can always count on him to make me LOL #minspins #ehoh #prestelle.”

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

And fans of Chantelle were quick to beg the two former lovers to give it another go.

One wrote: “Get back together,” while another wrote: “I miss these days.”

Chantelle – who has an eight-year old daughter Dolly with former fiancé Alex Reid – previously revealed she and Preston are still on good terms.

Speaking to Closer, earlier this year, she said: “I’m still in touch with Preston, which is lovely. I actually spoke to him a few weeks ago.

MORE: ‘I’d never get a gastric band!’ Chantelle Houghton hits out at Tina Malone in weight loss clash

“We were so young when we met, and it didn’t work out, but it’s nice we’re still friends.

“Even when we split, we lived together for a while and would have dinner at the table as normal, because we never had a huge falling out.”

And, in 2015, Preston admitted “you never lose those feelings,” when he was talking about Chantelle.

Speaking to new! magazine, he admitted he still had feelings for his ex-wife, and when asked if he felt the same as Chantelle – who had admitted that she still loved him – he simply stated: “Yeah, she’s just a kind-hearted soul.”

It seems like this really isn’t the end of the road for Chantelle and Preston…