Charlotte Crosby has announced exciting news.

The former Geordie Shore star has revealed that she will be taking part in the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

Taking to her Instagram page, Charlotte announced to her seven million followers that she’ll be appearing in the show, which will be filming in the jungle in South Africa.

‘Wondered why I’ve been quiet recently?!?!,’ she captioned a photo of her in her jungle gear, ‘🦁🦒🦓🐆 IM GOING IN THE GOD DAM SOUTH AFRICAN JUNGLE for @imacelebrityau!!!!

‘Sitting here writing this not actually having a clue what to expect 😆 all I no is this IS GUNNA BE CRAZY! finally my dreams have come true and I don’t have to photoshop my head on the English line up anymore 😂😂😂😂😂

‘See you soon my jungle buddies get ready for a WILD ride ❤ #imacelebrityau’.

Fans were thrilled for the star, with the post raking up thousands of comments and nearly 300,000 likes.

‘Yaaaaay!!! ❤️🙌🏾 Go Charlotte!!!,’ wrote one fan, while another added, ‘So excited for you to do this!!! Good luck! 😘🖤’.

Charlotte’s Geordie Shore co-star Holly Hagan couldn’t contain her excitement, writing, ‘Soooooooo buzzzing for you already can’t wait to watch 😍😍😍’, before adding, ‘Well we know who the winner is already and you haven’t even entered’.

‘Soooo happy for you,’ added Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry, ‘your gonna smash it 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾’.

Sophie Kasaei, who also appeared on the show, wrote, ‘Ur going to smash this I no it!!!! My queen always! Love you ♥️♥️♥️’.

This comes after the UK version of the show recently implemented a ban on reality TV stars, which Charlotte joked about in her post.

We’re sure she’ll do great!