Charlotte Crosby debuts gorgeous transformation in glowing selfie

Looking good, Char!🔥

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby debuted a gorgeous hair transformation on Instagram yesterday.

Posting a glowing selfie for her 6.9 million followers, the Newcastle babe smouldered for the camera as she showed off her new blonde locks.

Having switched up her hair colour and opted for an ashy blonde, Char snapped a selfie of her new barnet while rocking full face of radiant make-up.

In another snap showcasing her revamped appearance, Charlotte cheekily declared, ‘New hair days are better then orgasms😍.’

Obviously, heaps of the reality TV gal’s loyal fans showered her with compliments beneath the upload, praising her glam make over.

‘The hair 😍😍😍 amazing,’ wrote one.

‘I love this colour so much!!!’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Insane 😍😍’

The wave of compliments comes days after Charlotte was forced to hit back at a cruel troll who took a swipe at her appearance.

As she posed for a make-up free photo on board an aeroplane as she prepared to fly home from Australia, Charlotte flashed a glum face before captioning it, ‘Don’t wanna go home, in a bad mood about it. And I’ve acquired a double chin. BRILLIANT.’

Responding to the upload, one mean commenter jibed, ‘Stick some more botox in it.’

Clapping back at the rude dig, Charlotte swiftly wrote back, ‘Come back to me when you actually know what botox does mate. FOOL.’

Before long, another of her followers piped up to get involved, writing, ‘I don’t think that was his point #layoffthebotox #youdontneedit.’

Defending herself against the swipe, Charlotte went on to ask, ‘How would you feel if I started telling you what to lay off, Lisa?’

Despite the handful of criticism, the Just Tattoo Of Us host received tonnes more praise and kind words.

‘No double chin. U look kinda cute ❤️,’ one assured.

‘Without all that make-up and fake lashes n stuff you look so beautiful Charlotte!!! Have a safe retun and hugs from Berlin 🤗❤️,’ added a German fan.

And a third said, ‘Still the best woman ever!’