Charlotte Crosby accused of ‘faking romance’ on I’m A Celebrity Australia

Charlotte Crosby is currently in the Australian I’m A Celebrity jungle getting cosy with a fellow campmate Ryan Gallagher.

The former Geordie Shore star – who broke up with her long-term boyfriend Josh Ritchie towards the end of last year – has been seen kissing the jilted Married At First Sight star and cuddling up together with him in bed.

However, Charlotte has now been accused of faking her romance with Ryan, with some pointing out the fact she’s a “reality TV expert”.

Many viewers have claimed she’s creating a showmance in order to get more air-time, and some have even accused the pair of planning the romance before flying out to the jungle, as they had both liked each other’s Instagram snaps before actually meeting.

Tellingly, both are also represented by Australian talent agency Stage Addiction.

One viewer tweeted: “Who else thinks the ‘love’ storyline between Ryan and Charlotte is part of their contracts?”

Another commented: “Im betting the charlotte & ryan ‘romance’ is fake. I’m not buying it. You cant fall for someone in one week.”

Meanwhile, a third eagle-eyed fan of the show wrote: “I really hope #ImACelebrityAU dont shove this whole Ryan n Charlotte fake romance in our faces, they’re represented by the same management team n started following n flirting with each other on Instagram in December.

“Its all fake. I will not watch if they force feed us that c**p.”

Sources close to Ryan have also claimed that he’s using Charlotte to boost his own profile, as she has a huge following in Australia thanks to the success of Geordie Shore.

Ryan is known in Australia as the poor guy who was jilted by his Married At First Sight wife after she kissed one of the other grooms on the show.

An insider told Woman’s Day: “Ryan loves the opportunities that come with his reality TV fame, so he wouldn’t think twice about hooking up if it means he’ll generate more headlines.”