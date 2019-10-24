'W O W 😍'

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby stunned her loyal Instagram fans yesterday when she uploaded a gorgeously pose-y snap.

The Newcastle babe is currently enjoying a sun soaked getaway with her boyfriend Joshua Richie and is posting plenty of beaut pics to document the trip.

Sporting a super stylish pair of khaki green flared trousers with her blonde locks styled in a half up half down do.

Captioning the pic, Char penned, ‘Felt kinda cute waiting for the lift 💁🏼♀️.’

In the comment section, hordes of supportive followers swooned over the northern beauty’s look.

‘Looking gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥,’ wrote one.

‘W O W 😍,’ added another while a third gushed, ‘Gorgeous Goddess.’

The pretty snapshot comes after Charlotte and Josh opened up about their future together having taken a big relationship step and moving in together in Josh’s native Bolton.

Charlotted confessed that although she has swapped her Newcastle mansion for a smaller flat near Manchester, she hopes that she and Josh will return to make it their family home one day.

On her Instagram story she explained, “I still have my home in Newcastle, I love it and treasure it so much, and it will forever hold so many memories, which is why I won’t let it go.

“But you could have the biggest grandest house in the world but the fact of the matter is when your in it on you own, especially after all my family left, it just felt like a really big empty space, it was so lonely and kinda quite scary.

“It was a huge house not a home. I will hold on to the house hopefully forever. But in the meantime because I didn’t want to rush into a mortgage with Josh, with is being such a huge financial commitment. We wanted to rent and have a trial period, to see we could do it.

“Don’t you all worry I’ll be back in a HUGE HOUSE. Building the most amazing nursery room because that will be our first family home together