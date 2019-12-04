Oh Charlotte... 🎄

Charlotte Crosby is known for her wild child antics thanks to the days of Geordie Shore, and she left fans in hysterics today when she shared some throwback footage of herself causing some damage to a Christmas tree.

In the festive themed video, shared with her seven million followers, reality mega star Charlotte can be seen cackling with laughter and bulldozing into the giant, fully lit tree, before tumbling to the floor and rolling around on top of it.

Captioning the video from 2015, the Newcastle gal hilariously penned, ‘And this my lovelies is how I will be spending this Christmas 🎅🏼DRUNK, SKINNY and HUGGING XMAS TREES 🌲 what a night this was.’

Obviously, loads of Char’s loyal fans found the clip hilarious, with hundreds commenting on the post with laughing emojis.

‘This has made my morning😂😂😂,’ one wrote.

‘Omg I love her 😂,’ added another, while one more chipped in, ‘Still the funniest! Love ya 😍.’

While Charlotte is hoping for a fun filled, intoxicated festive season, it’s likely she’ll be single too, having recently confirmed a split from boyfriend Josh Ritchie

Just weeks after the pair moved into a flat together in Love Island star Josh’s home town of Bolton, Charlotte took to Instagram to confirm the break up.

‘Me and Josh have decided to part ways. Sadly the relationship seems to have broken down,’ she explained.

‘Hoping we can still remain civil and wish him the best for the future.’

Charlotte and Josh now seem to have removed almost all traces of each other from their social media profiles.

Charlotte previously opened up about her and Josh’s turbulent romance, admitting they bickered in blazing rows.

Speaking to The Sun, she said, “Now we are more serious we have some really big rows. We really know how to wind each other up and how to annoy each other.

“He seems so laid back but when he finally snaps he has a massive temper.

“We hit a bit of a hard place in our relationship. We weren’t moving forward, we were just moving backwards.”