The former Geordie Shore star announced the split on Instagram

Charlotte Crosby has announced that she has split from boyfriend Josh Ritchie.

The former Geordie Shore star confirmed the end of their two-year relationship on Instagram on Sunday.

Admitting their relationship had ‘broken down’, Charlotte remained hopeful that they could still remain ‘civil’.

She posted to her Instagram Stories: ‘Me and Josh have decided to part ways. Sadly the relationship seems to have broken drown.

‘Hoping we can still remain civil and wish him the best for the future.’

Josh is yet to comment on their breakup on his own Instagram account.

It was only last month that Charlotte and Josh opened up about their future having taken a big relationship step and moving in together in Josh’s native Bolton.

Charlotte confessed that although she had swapped her Newcastle mansion for a smaller flat near Manchester, she hoped that she and Josh would return to make it their family home one day.

On her Instagram story she explained: ‘I still have my home in Newcastle, I love it and treasure it so much, and it will forever hold so many memories, which is why I won’t let it go.

‘But you could have the biggest grandest house in the world but the fact of the matter is when your in it on you own, especially after all my family left, it just felt like a really big empty space, it was so lonely and kinda quite scary.’

She continued: ‘It was a huge house not a home. I will hold on to the house hopefully forever. But in the meantime because I didn’t want to rush into a mortgage with Josh, with is being such a huge financial commitment. We wanted to rent and have a trial period, to see we could do it.

‘Don’t you all worry I’ll be back in a HUGE HOUSE. Building the most amazing nursery room because that will be our first family home together.’

Looks like it was a smart move from Charlotte…