Charlotte's spilled some deets about her ex bae...

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about her recent split from ex boyfriend, Josh Ritchie, in a candid confession about their “bad break up”.

The former Geordie Shore star and the Love Island series one star called time on their two year romance at the end of 2019.

Now, Charlotte has kicked the new year off with her next big telly venture, appearing in the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Having headed out to the South African jungle to compete in the Aussie take on the smash hit UK show, Newcastle girl Charlotte has opened up about her and Josh’s break up with campmate Ryan Gallagher.

Describing tensions in the romance that lead to the break up, Charlotte explained, “I recently split up with my boyfriend of two years and it has been a pretty bad break up.

“I’d go to work every day, have late nights and travel around everywhere, and he would be sat playing on his PlayStation [at home].”

Consoling Charlotte as she came clean about the tough separation, Ryan joked, “Why do you want a guy who pumps Botox in his face [and] straightens his hair every five minutes?”

Heading off to reflect on the conversation, Charlotte began to contemplate what her love life may have in store for her.

“Ryan thinks that I always pick the wrong kind of people – and I do think that is kind of true.

“I think that I’m my own worst enemy. I’m dangerous to myself. I’ll be walking out of [the jungle] with a baboon by the end of this and trying to marry it.”

Charlotte confirmed her and Josh’s split on social media back in November, sharing a simple post that read, ‘Me and Josh have decided to part ways. Sadly the relationship seems to have broken down.

‘Hoping we can still remain civil and wish him the best for the future.’