She may have only split from beau Josh Ritchie a month ago, but former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby is jumping straight back on the wagon, sharing a super cheeky pic of herself and a mystery man in Dubai – mid snog.

Charlotte cheekily captioned the image, ‘I’ve found him,’ next to a love heart emoji.

On closer inspection, it would appear Charlotte’s ‘new fella’ is actually her long-term pal, DJ Chris Wright. And it doesn’t look like romance is on the cards for the pair right now…

The friends are staying at Dubai’s glam FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel. Chris also shared the same post, with the caption, ‘New year, new me @charlottegshore’.

The reality star, 29, split from Josh, 25, amid rumours that he refused to give up his party lifestyle and settle down with Charlotte.

And the reality babe is not happy with how Josh has acted since the split.

She wrote on Instagram on Thursday, ‘So a bit of a revelation today, I am shocked, shocked to say the least but when you’re sitting in Dubai and you find out that your ex-boyfriend who you didn’t think was like this at all, is going on Celebs Go Dating.

‘I’m not going to f***ing lie right, at one point we were on the verge of getting back and I said “I’ve been asked to do Celebs Go Dating” but obviously I said “No I would never do that”.

‘We’ve only just finished, we were in a two year relationship, we lived together and it’s just wrong” and his words to me were “Do you think I’d ever do that?”‘

We wouldn’t want to be in your shoes, Josh!

Charlotte and Josh came to blows after she received messages from girls accusing Josh of cheating on her. She fumed in a video, according to the Daily Mail, ‘I have to get this off my chest, this whole two sides to a story, I mean come on, leave it off will you?

‘I’ve got messages, I’ve got everything, I’ve got girls messaging us, I’ve got all the nights out… I’ve got so much evidence that I stood by that boy through all of this s**t.

‘So if we want to go down the two sides of every story route, I don’t make him look any worse because I kept all that very f***ing secretive for a reason, because I cared about that boy and I still wanted to be with him’.

Josh has maintained that the rumours aren’t true.