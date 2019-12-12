'Hello baby 😍'

Charlotte Crosby left fans stunned as she flashed her seriously peachy bottom for her latest red hot Instagram post.

The former Geordie Shore star is currently living it up on a luxury trip to Dubai and has ensured to share plenty of glam photos for her followers on the ‘Gram.

Displaying her epic figure in a skin tight, champagne coloured cat suit, Char smouldered and pointed her bum towards the camera as she posed on a balcony looking over the illuminated Dubai skyline.

Captioning the sexy upload, the reality babe and social media sensation penned, ‘Hello baby 😍.’

For Charlotte, we doubt any trip to a sun soaked destination would be complete without posing for an impressive bikini pic.

The Newcastle native left fans swooning over her tanned, taut physique as she perched poolside, baring her washboard stomach in a pair of skimpy red bikini bottoms, teamed with an edgy crop top and a pair of killer heeled wedges.

Raking in over 60,000 likes in just an hour, the pic also attracted plenty of complimentary comments from Charlotte’s seven million followers.

‘Jesus 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥,’ wrote Love Island star Rosie Williams, while fellow villa girl Kendall Rae Knight added, ‘Omggg😍😍😍.’

Meanwhile one fan referenced Charlotte’s recent split from ex boyfriend, Josh Richie, insisting he’s ‘missing out’.

Giving Char a post break up confidence boost, the commenter penned, ‘Look what he’s missing out on you deserve so much better! ❤️.’

Charlotte and Josh split last month after moving in together in the Love Island boy’s home town of Bolton.

Announcing the separation online, Charlotte told her supporters, ‘Me and Josh have decided to part ways.

‘Sadly the relationship seems to have broken down.

‘Hoping we can still remain civil and wish him the best for the future.’