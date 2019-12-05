Reality TV star Charlotte Crosby has dropped a major hint that she's not in the holiday spirit - just one month after splitting from Joshua Ritchie.

The 29-year-old told her 3.1 million Twitter followers, “I hate Christmas and I refuse to act like it’s even December. I’ve decided it’s officially February”.

Char’s outburst came as a shock to most of her fans, who called her “miserable” and “Scrooge” for being so negative.

“Most miserable tweet I’ve ever seen,” wrote one fan. While another asked, “What did Christmas do to you?”

A third suggested, “You need a hot chocolate some snuggles and either home alone or santa clause the movie… if that doesn’t work then parmo and die hard movie is all I can prescribe for the Scrooge bug.”

Having split from long-term boyfriend, Joshua Ritchie, last month it’s no wonder she’s feeling a little low.

Despite recently moving to his hometown of Bolton, insiders say the couple split because Ex On The Beach star Josh wasn’t ready to settle down.

“For a while Charlotte has wanted to get married and have kids, but Josh, being younger, doesn’t have any interest in settling down,” a source told new! magazine.

“They both want completely different things because they’re at different stages in their lives. That’s what she really wants but Josh was adamant he isn’t ready.”

Although Charlotte’s lack of festive spirit suggest she’s struggling with the split, the reality TV star did joke that the break-up has helped her lose weight.

Sharing a sultry snap in her bikini, Charlotte wrote, “Lost weight, Feeling great”. And, when asked by a fan what her “secret” was, she replied, “Heartbreak lol.”

While Josh is yet to comment on the split, Charlotte announced the news by saying, “Me and Josh have decided to part ways. Sadly the relationship seems to have broken drown. Hoping we can still remain civil and wish him the best for the future.”

We hope you find your Christmas spirit, Charlotte!