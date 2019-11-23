Girls Aloud have been fighting off feud rumours for years, but now Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts have been forced to deny the latest stories surrounding bandmate Nadine Coyle.

Rumours surfaced that the trio have a secret Whatsapp group where they’re keeping track of how Nadine is doing in the jungle. “They have a group chat and thought it would be funny to vote for Nadine to do the Bushtucker Trials. It’s all a bit of a laugh,” an insider said.

But, Cheryl slammed the reports and claims it’s all love between the girls.

“We only want to see Nadine do well, and regardless of any differences we might have had, we will always all have love for each other,” she told Mail Online.

While she’s yet to be voted to do a bush tucker trial, Nadine was forced to jump out of a plane at the beginning of the series – and it was an experience the girls found difficult to watch.

“We did not enjoy watching her distressed when jumping out of the plane. And we don’t have time for group chats regarding the trials on the show,” Cheryl confirmed.

Kimberley added that she felt “really emotional” watching Nadine go through the ordeal and even “texted Cheryl” about how hard it was to watch.

Though Nadine has had every opportunity to set the record straight on speculation that she and Cheryl are no friends, she did her best to shut down the topic earlier this week.

When quizzed on her “rift” with Cheryl by Jacqueline Jossa, she said it was “fake news.” But Nadine did confirm she hadn’t spoken to Cheryl, Kimberley or Nicola in six years.

Kimberley admitted the girls “drifted apart” after splitting in 2009 and suggested Nadine moving to America made it hard to keep in touch.

“I’m really surprised that she’s doing it because it wouldn’t be something I’d expect her to do but it’s going to be really fun to watch,” she said.

“We don’t really speak often at all. She obviously moved to America and I guess we just sort of drifted apart like you do really.”