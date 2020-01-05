Cheryl, 36, took to Twitter to gush over fellow Greatest Dancer captain, Oti Mabuse, on Saturday night as the BBC show returned for a second series.

The former Girls Aloud star fan girled over Oti, 29, on social media, tweeting, “I mean I don’t know how there’s no smoke coming off of her heels! @OtiMabuse” following her stunning opening number.

While some might hope there’d be a bit of friendly rivalry between the Greatest Dancer captains, it seems Cheryl and Oti’s friendship is genuine.

Despite claims the pair were at “loggerheads” during filming for the first series of The Greatest Dancer, Oti played down suggestions and branded Cheryl an “absolute queen”.

She wrote, “Imagine a world where two women work together with love, support and nothing but sisterhood…

“THERE ABSOLUTELY NO TENSION between @cherylofficial and myself.

“This beautiful woman has been nothing but caring, accepting and guiding towards me, she’s funny, smart and honest @cherylofficial sis you’re an absolute QUEEN I love you dearly and cannot wait to work with you.

“If anything I feel privileged and honoured to even be picked to share the same panel as you.”

Cheryl’s outburst about gal pal Oti – who won Strictly Come Dancing with Kelvin Fletcher in December – came just hours after the mum-of-one revealed she’d like to use a sperm donor for her second child.

Cheryl – who shares Bear with Liam Payne – has been married twice before and has no plans to settle down with anyone any time soon.

Which has led her to consider getting a sperm donor from abroad.

She told The Times Magazine, “If time was on my side and I was in my twenties, I would wait and consider more options, or wait for somebody I felt was right.

“But you could meet somebody and for that year it feels incredible, but there is never a guarantee because there are so many variables that can happen. Life is a funny old game.”