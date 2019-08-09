Cheryl’s heartbreak over trolls in body shaming controversy

Cheryl has been left frustrated after Internet trolls have been body shaming her.

The musician is reportedly losing patience with Internet body shamers being obsessed with how she looks.

Last month the mum-of-one revealed her new diet and exercise regime, telling the Sun that she works out at home with four radiators on to complete the ‘extreme’ routine.

‘I literally have four heaters and two humidifiers,’ she admitted, ‘it’s not for the faint-hearted, honestly I am an extremist.

‘I am one of those people who can’t do basic yoga, it’s too boring,’ she continued. ‘I have to do the extreme heat where somebody can potentially die, or you feel like you’re dying, it’s quite extreme – it’s a hard method, but it works.’

She also added that she drinks fresh celery juice on an empty stomach in the morning because it ‘gets rid of all the pathogens and everything that is in your body.’

The 36-year-old has since been hit with criticism for her ‘extreme’ methods, with online trolls telling her she looks like a ‘twiglet’, adding ‘Cheryl never needed to lose weight. She was already slim. Don’t lose any more.’

‘Cheryl’s sick of being targeted over her weight, and feels that there are huge double-standards going on,’ a source told Closer, ‘she says they wouldn’t be doing the same to an overweight star.’

In the past Cheryl has hit out at Internet trolls, with a old Instagram post that has since been deleted saying that ‘it’s about time people just leave others alone with their unnecessary and unwanted opinions and judgements’.

She also recently opened up to ES Magazine, calling for bodyshaming to be made illegal.

‘The body shaming has to stop,’ she said. ‘It’s bulls***. Something has to be done, changed, even if it’s done in law.’

‘I can take whatever they [the press] throw at me after 13 years,’ she continued, ‘what worries me is what it’s doing to the younger generation. And some of the people writing this stuff are women. There is no sisterhood.’