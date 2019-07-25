Why Cheryl still calls ex Liam Payne her ‘boyfriend’

How sweet...

It has been revealed that Cheryl still brands ex flame Liam Payne her boyfriend, despite having called time on their relationship over a year ago.

During their two-year romance, the pair seemed to be in it for the long haul, especially when they welcomed two-year-old son, Bear, into the world back in 2017.

But fans of the stunning pop songstress and the former One Direction star, 25, were left devastated when they announced their split in July 2018, with Cheryl, 36, taking to Twitter to announce: ‘We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.’

But the former couple certainly aren’t on bad terms following the break up. Cheryl reportedly even still brands the ex boy band member as her ‘boyfriend’ because they still have such a solid relationship.

A source revealed: ‘Liam’s the best ex she could have asked for, and she says their relationship is better than ever – they’re not rowing over the little things that would have annoyed them when they were together, and they’ve built respect for each other as they’ve navigated co-parenting.

‘She said it’s like having a boyfriend but without the sex, as he still checks in on her constantly, buys her gifts when he’s been away, helps her when she needs it and supports her emotionally, too.’

Speaking to Closer, the insider went on to explain how the former Girls Aloud star feels that her close bond with Liam could impact her chances of finding true love again, adding: ‘Deep down, she feels like even if she does find love again, no-one will compare to Liam, because he’s shown her that you can stay close after a split. And also, he is the father of her first child – which will tie them together emotionally for the rest of their lives.’