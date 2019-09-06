Cheryl unveils BOLD new hairstyle despite being told she’d ‘hate’ it

Could this be the haircut of the season?

Cheryl has revealed a bold new transformation to her long brown locks in new photos uploaded to Instagram.

Despite being told by pals that she’d hate the haircut, the 36-year-old singer showcased the new ‘do, courtesy of her hairdresser Alex Price, via social media.

We first saw Cheryl sporting a full fringe back in her Girls Aloud days, and since then she’s worn her hair with everything from choppy layers to cornrows.

But it seems the star was after her old look as she asked hairdresser Alex Price to bring back her full fringe, against her friends’ advice.

In a video showing off her new look, Cheryl told her followers: ‘So I’ve been saying for ages I’ve wanted my fringe back, and everyone’s like “Oh, you’ll hate it, you won’t be able to keep up with the maintenance, it’s annoying when you want to grow it out”, and I get all of that.

‘So Alex said she would make us one.’

Fans are used to seeing Cheryl with long flowing locks, but in the new video and accompanying photos it appears she has chopped off a few inches from the bottom.

‘Really loving this new look this really does suit you xx,’ wrote one fan, while another agreed: ‘Nice…I like it!❤️’

It’s the first time since the beginning of the year that Cheryl has showed off a new hairstyle.

Back in January the singer flaunted her new lighter brown locks in an Instagram selfie after a period of having a much darker shade.

The former X Factor judge captioned the selfie: ‘New year, new hair .. I am taking a walk on the light side for 2019 ✨ I’ve been chocolate for over 3 years now and I wanted a change.’

Cheryl’s new look comes just one week after her hotly anticipated performance at Manchester Pride.