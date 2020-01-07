After "five of the unhappiest" years of her life, Nicola Roberts is making a comeback and best pal Cheryl couldn't be prouder.

The Greatest Dancer captain took to Twitter to share the news that Nicola is making her West End debut in new musical City of Angels and celebrated the journey she’s been on by simply writing, “GROWTH”.

Nicola, 34, has kept a relatively low profile since Girls Aloud split in 2013 after an ex-boyfriend harassing and stalking her “took a massive toll” on her life.

But, having gone through 12 months of trauma therapy, signed off on the resposession of her home and fought for the ex-boyfriend’s prosecution in 2017 – Nicola is finally coming out of the other side.

“Prior to this year, I’d say I had five of the unhappiest years of my life. Just really tough emotionally,” she told The Guardian.

And her “growth” – as Cheryl put it – has led to Nicola embarking on a challenge she’d never have had the confidence to do a couple of years ago.

“I actually would have been terrified for it to be in the public domain that I was going to be in the same space every night, because I was fearful for my safety,” she said of auditioning for the role in the West End.

Despite fading into the background after the group dissolved, Nicola’s friendship with Cheryl and Kimberley Walsh has lived on.

“Kimberley and Cheryl are really like my roots – there’s such a deep thread there. We’ve gone through everything together. Everything.”

Although Nicola, Kimberley and Cheryl’s bond is still tight-knit, their friendships with bandmates Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding have dwindled – with rumours that there is a “rift” between the girls.

Last year Cheryl was forced to deny that the trio had a secret Whatsapp group in which they were tracking Nadine’s time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and voting for her to do Bushtucker Trials.

Pouring cold water on the rumours, Cheryl told Mail Online, “We only want to see Nadine do well, and regardless of any differences we might have had, we will always all have love for each other.”