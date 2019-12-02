Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh don't mince their words either in the 2009 MTV interview

Cheryl rarely gives her opinion on others these days, having become the nation’s sweetheart over the years.

But, back in the Girls Aloud days, she was never one to mince her words, as seen in an unearthed MTV interview from 2009, where she and her bandmates are rather catty about Nicole Scherzinger and the Pussycat Dolls.

In the clip, Cheryl says that the Pussycat Dolls “can’t sing” and also claims that Nicole isn’t good enough to be a solo artist, with Nicola Roberts adding, “She’s no Christina Aguilera.”

Talking about the fact it’s predominately Nicole singing in Pussycat Dolls, while the others dance, Cheryl says: “You never get a chance to hear any one else so you just assume she is [the vocal talent].”

Taking a dig at Melody Thornton – who isn’t part of the Pussycat Dolls reunion – she adds: “Apart from that girl that really annoys me that goes ‘meeehhh’ all the time. You never really hear anybody else…”

Her bandmate Nicola then jumps in: “I’d like to hear them all sing.”

But Cheryl immediately says: “I don’t think they can, I think they are more dancers.”

When asked if Nicole would make a successful solo artist, Cheryl insisted she can’t be good enough to go alone.

She adds: “You’re up against so many fantastic solo artist out there – Beyonce , Christina, Britney – when she was at her best.”

Nicola then interjects: “Can you kind of keep up with that? I’m not denying she’s extremely talented vocally and stuff, but I don’t think shes got that thing that Christina’s got.”

In the clip, Cheryl finishes: “I don’t necessarily like the song they did with P Diddy, and I don’t think she stands out as amazing at all.”

The MTV video resurfaced after the Pussycat Dolls’ raunchy X Factor: Celebrity performance on Saturday, which has sparked a massive 419 complaints from viewers.

The ladies – who took to the stage without sixth member Melody – shocked viewers with their PVC outfits, reuniting for the first time nine years after they split.