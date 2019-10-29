Cheryl made her first appearance at the Pride of Britain Awards since her ex Liam Payne let slip about her battle with anxiety.

The Geordie star looked phenomenol in a black dress as she presented the Good Morning Britain Young Fundraiser Award award to Aaron Hunter on Monday night.

Her red carpet appearance comes just days after ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Liam Payne, revealed Cheryl used to struggle to leave the house during their relationship – which often came under huge media scrutiny.

The 26-year-old said, “For her, if you were going out somewhere, it would take so long to get out of the door because you’re just so worried.”

Cheryl has made no secret of her battle with anxiety, having previously confessed to feeling like she was “dying inside” during her rise to fame.

Opening up about her mental health on BBC Radio 1’s Life Hacks show, Cheryl said, “I would walk out to a wall of paparazzi and put on a smile but inside I was dying.

“I think I actually walked through the fire to be honest. I struggled for so long in silence, I wouldn’t even open up to friends and family. I was very closed.”

She sought therapy for the sake of her son, Bear. “I actually had therapy for a year. I struggled for so many years with anxiety and in my own head, thinking things,” Cheryl explained. “I didn’t want that to be happening when I was trying to focus on raising a child.”

Having found fame in One Direction, Cheryl’s ex Liam is currently continuing to pursue his solo career. But it’s something that takes him away from Bear which he said can be “painful”.

“It is difficult being on the road, going out and promo-ing. It has been hard to get home and see him,” he told Jonathan Ross. “Loads of random things happen with kids all the time, like if he’s not very well, sometimes you miss dates and things.

“Then a couple of weeks go by and I haven’t seen him in ages. It hurts.”

Unlike ex-girlfriend Cheryl who he described as “strict,” Bear is “the most easy child,” according to Liam.

“He comes over to my house every so often and we just hang out,” he said. “He is literally the most easy going child.”