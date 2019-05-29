The mum-of-one is making another return to the spotlight

Cheryl is making her hotly-anticipated comeback to music (again) on Friday with another brand new track, Let You.

And fans of the Girls Aloud star are desperate to hear the full track after she teased them with a snippet on Wednesday.

‘Soldiers assemble, the Queen is back,’ they gushed over her Instagram post.

In the short clip, Cheryl, 35, sings: ‘I let you put your hands on my body every time. I let you put your hands on my body, when am I going to get mine? Because we only got like this, cos I let you.’

It didn’t take Cheryl’s loyal ‘soldiers’ long to question who the 35-year-old is singing about in her new track. With some fans even drawing comparisons with her ex-boyfriend, Liam Payne’s music.

‘Omg this is similar to Liam’s song,’ one wrote.

Despite calling time on their romance back in July 2018, Cheryl revealed there is ‘no animosity whatsoever’ with Liam as they continue to put their son, Bear, first.

On making it work as co-parents, she said: ‘We are learning all the time. And it’s good, it’s healthy. We’re just like any other couple that have gone through this, but we have a few more eyes watching us…’

With a two-year-old son to care for, Cheryl vowed to QUIT music if her single, Love Made Me Do It, didn’t do well in the charts last year.

‘If it goes in at 80, it’s time for me to move on with my life,’ she admitted. ‘I’m not going to jump around working hard and spending time away from my son for that.’

Thankfully for Cheryl’s fans, the single wasn’t a flop and she’s back with another summer banger.

With five solo number 1’s up her sleeve already, Chezza’s fans are convinced this new ‘summer bop’ will be her sixth.

‘I can already tell it’s gonna be on repeat. 6th number 1 here we come,’ one said.

Only time will tell!