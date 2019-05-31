Erm, who's this sassy song about then?

Cheryl dropped the video for her new single Let You last night in which the singer can be seen posing topless while singing some rather heartfelt but somewhat feisty lyrics.

The 35-year-old former Girls Aloud songstress left fans guessing who the lyrics to the sassy new bop are about, with many speculating that ex boyfriend, One Direction’s Liam Payne, is the inspiration behind the words.

In the video Chez can be seen cosying up to a tattooed lover before stripping off for a topless scene in which she sings the lyrics: ‘You don’t understand the chance that I took on you/ I gave you loyalty, you were all you need/ Now you’re selective with your affection, what did I do?’

As the tempo ups, the Geordie pop star dances along to the beat while donning a fluorescent yellow crop top teamed with a pair of edgy, pink and white trousers.

Wearing her heart on her sleeve, Cheryl goes on to sing: ‘See I’m not afraid to say “It’s all my fault”/ I was passive, you took advantage, yeah/ See, you draw your line but I never drew my own.’

Despite the honest verses, the chorus of the single takes a more confident turn, with the former X-Factor judge telling the subject of the song: ‘ut you only got with this ’cause I let you/ Only got with this ’cause I let you, let you/ Let you put your hands on my body, every time/ I gave you what you wanted/ But when am I gonna get mine?’

Taking to social media, Cheryl’s loyal super fans began debating the likelihood of the release being about Liam, the father to Cheryl’s two-year-old son, Bear.

One Tweeted: ‘Damn…Cheryl is going in on Liam,’ while another added: ‘Is that Cheryl song really about Liam? 😬🤮 big yikes.’

Despite the speculation, Cheryl recently revealed the meaning behind her latest contribution to pop music.

Speaking to Fault magazine, she simply detailed that the new song was about her experiences in relationships, revealing: ‘I’ve made mistakes in relationships. I’ve been with men who were controlling, who made me unhappy, but I allowed it to happen.

‘That’s what this song is about.’