She might be in the middle of reprising her role as a Dance Captain on BBC's The Greatest Dancer, but bosses at Madame Tussaud's aren't convinced Cheryl is as popylar as she used to be.

The Fight For This Love singer has had her wax work taken off of display at the tourist hotspot in London – nine years after it was first installed.

A spokesperson for Madame Tussaud’s defended their decision to put Cheryl’s waxwork in the archives, by telling The Sun: ‘Our Cheryl figure is currently being stored in the London archives.

‘This isn’t uncommon for our figures, as from time to time we do change who we have in the attraction.’

They made it clear that it is based on the popularity of what viewers want to see when they are coming to the museum.’We are constantly reviewing our collection of figures to best represent what our visitors want to see,’ they added.

Cheryl’s former X Factor co-stars Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne all remain on display.

While Cheryl, 36, hasn’t commented on the controversial decision to remove her lifesize model, her fans are furious.

‘I’m not having this. Call My Name is one of the greatest songs of the 21st Century. A masterpiece. I call upon Madame Tussaud to rethink her decision and reinstate Cheryl in her rightful place in the pantheon legend,’ one fan tweeted.

But, it looks like the mum-of-one is too busy enjoying her time filming The Greatest Dancer to worry about it. And she’s been sure to post some seriously sultry behind-the-scenes snaps to boot.

The former X Factor judge set pulses racing in a pair of pink PVC trousers. ‘Swear you’ve not aged in 15 years,’ one user commented. While another branded her a ‘Queen’.

If only Madame Tussauds thought so!