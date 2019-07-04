Chloe's followers think she edited her figure using PhotoShop.

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry took to Instagram today to share yet another posey snap with fans.

While the reality star looked happy and confident as she flaunted some skin in the skimpy outfit, some eagle-eyed followers pointed out something strange about the image.

As the feisty Newcastle gal, 23, posed up a storm in a pair of cropped, ripped jeans teamed with a busty, tight body suit, hordes of social media users noticed that the wall next to her front door appeared wonky.

As commenters began to notice the distorted part of the image, many quickly accused Chloe of manipulating her figure using PhotoShop to appear slimmer.

One irritated fan penned: ‘You seem to have a wonky window and door frame. Why photoshop yourself,’ while another sassily swiped: ‘U need to work on ur photoshop skills.’

A third cheekily remarked: ‘Did you take your hips off for this pic?’ and a fourth piped up to add: ‘F*****g door frame 😂 photo shop much?’

Meanwhile, lots more of Chloe’s followers were simply concerned about her gardening abilities.

One commented: ‘Looking at this pic thinking why hasn’t nobody remove the weeds,’ while a second joked: ‘Need to get yourself down to b&m for some weed killer 😂.’

Making sure to avoid any more plant based digs, the MTV personality made sure to pose for her latest outfit photo indoors, standing in the kitchen with the hob as a backdrop.

Sporting a white off the shoulder playsuit and a pair of strappy white heels, Chloe accentuated her chest and grinned for the camera.

This time her loyal supporters bombarded the snap with positivity.

One sweetly wrote: ‘So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️,’ and another fan swooned: ‘You’re so stunning Chloe 😍😍.’