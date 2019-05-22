Chloe's at it again with the steamy bikini pics!

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry and former Love Islander Sam Gowland seem to be living it up on holiday following their recent break up.

Having announced their split earlier this month, the amicable ex-lovebirds have jetted off on holiday together.

And in true Chloe Ferry style, the feisty telly star has shared a series of mega sultry bikini snaps.

Posing up a storm in a VERY revealing black bikini and sipping on a frozen pina colada, the 23-year-old reality gal shamelessly showcased her assets.

Wearing her Barbie-esque locks in a relaxed beachy wave and sporting a pair of stylish sunnies, Chlo looks like she’s in total holiday mode.

Although a fair few of Chloe’s followers weren’t feeling the look, with plenty pointing out that her swimming get-up looks slightly on the small side.

One commenter insisted: ‘I’m sorry but this doesn’t look good you could wear a bikini top that fits and it would be so much nicer,’ while another piped up to agree, adding: ‘No chloe, no 🤦‍♀️ u look a state, get a bikini that fits, it’s embarrassing 🤦‍♀️.’

Oh dear!

Despite seeming chilled out, the sunny getaway comes after it was revealed that Chloe and boyfriend of 17 months Sam had split.

Some eagle-eyed fans spotted Sam alongside Chloe on the break abroad, after they noticed what looked like his distinctively tattooed arm in her photograph.

One wrote: ‘Did Sam turn up? cos that’s defo a mans arm next to u 🤷🏼‍♀️,’ and another contributed: ‘That’s Sams Tattoo 🤣🤣🤣.’

Squishing the speculation the pair had reunited to give romance another go, Chloe took to Instagram to set things straight on why she was on vacay with her ex.

In a video to her 3.2 million followers she explained: ‘To answer everyone’s questions, me and Sam are not back together. Yeah, we live together because we’ve got a mortgage together, we can’t just chuck one another out. And why are we on holiday together? Because we work together and Sam’s best friend’s here.’

Well that’s cleared that up!