Chloe Lewis snapped back to her pre-baby weight just two weeks after giving birth. But fans of the TOWIE star think she's offering 'unrealistic' ideals to other mothers.

The reality TV star bared her taut tum in a crop top over the weekend as she revelled at the chance to have a “night out” now she’s a mum to son Beau.

And while most Instagram users were in awe of how “incredible” and “sensational” Chloe looks, others feel she’s setting an “unrealistic” expectation for pregnant women.

“Makes the rest of us feel crap after having kids,” one disgruntled fan said. While another said, “I like this! I love this. I just think it’s so unrealistic for your average momma….who works a 10 hour day & doesn’t get to spend hours in the gym.”

Another agreed and accused Chloe of seeking attention. ‘Really turned off you… You scream for attention all the time making every normal mum feel bad.’

Having given birth to her first son just under one month ago, Chloe credited her post-baby body to Pilates training – both during her pregnancy and since giving birth.

Revealing what her post-partum body looked like at the two-week mark, Chloe gushed, “It’s just MAGICAL how you can grow a perfect little human inside of you… they arrive & it’s as if they have been here forever.

“#2weekspostpartum (Big thank you to @zerogravitypilates for helping my bod bounce back with all the training I did before & while pregnant).”

But Chloe’s post stirred up a real debate as she was criticised for sending a “damaging” message to expectant mothers.

“This is a very damaging message to send. No bouncing needed two weeks after giving birth,” said one online user.

You can’t deny she looks good!